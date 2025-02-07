Fitch Ratings acknowledges Pakistan’s progress on economic stability

Hong Kong – Pakistan has continued to make headway restoring economic stability and rebuilding external buffers, said Fitch Ratings on Friday.

Progress on difficult structural reforms will be key to upcoming IMF programme reviews and continued financing from other multilateral and bilateral lenders, it said in a statement.

“The State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to cut policy rates to 12% on 27 January underscored recent progress in taming consumer price inflation, which fell to just over 2% yoy in January 2025, down from an average of nearly 24% in the fiscal year ended June 2024 (FY24). Rapid disinflation reflects fading base effects from earlier subsidy reforms and exchange rate stability, underpinned by a tight monetary policy stance, which in turn has subdued domestic demand and external financing needs,” read the statement.

Economic activity, having absorbed tighter policy settings, is now benefitting from stability and falling interest rates.

“We expect real value added to expand by 3.0% in FY25. Growth in credit to the private sector turned positive in real terms in October 2024 for the first time since June 2022.”

Strong remittance inflows, robust agricultural exports and tight policy settings have allowed Pakistan’s current account to move into a surplus of about USD1.2 billion (over 0.5% of GDP) in the six months to December 2024, from a similarly sized deficit in FY24.

Foreign reserves are set to outperform targets under Pakistan’s USD7 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Fitch’s earlier forecasts, it said, adding that gross official reserves reached over $18.3 billion by end-2024, about three months of current external payments, up from around $15.5 billion in June.

Reserves remain low relative to funding needs. Over $22 billion of public external debt matures in the whole of FY25. This includes nearly $13 billion in bilateral deposits, which we believe bilateral partners will roll over, as per their promises to the IMF. Saudi Arabia rolled over $3 billion in December, and the UAE $2 billion in January.

Fitch Ratings expects new bilateral capital flows to be increasingly commercial, and conditional on reforms. Discussions on the partial sale of the government’s stake in a copper mine to a Saudi investor exemplify such commercial flows. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also recently agreed on a deferred oil payment facility.

Securing sufficient external financing remains a challenge, considering large maturities and lenders’ existing exposures. The authorities budgeted for about USD6 billion of funding from multilaterals, including the IMF, in FY25, but about USD4 billion of this will effectively refinance existing debt. A recently announced USD20 billion 10-year framework with the World Bank Group appears broadly in line with this. The group’s current project portfolio is about USD17 billion, and its net new yearly lending to Pakistan averaged around USD1 billion over the past five years.

There has been progress on fiscal reform, despite some setbacks. The primary fiscal surplus has outperformed IMF targets, although federal tax revenue grew less than required under the IMF’s indicative performance criterion in the first six months of FY25. A

“ll provinces have recently legislated higher agricultural income taxes, a key structural condition of the EFF, although delays mean that the programme’s January 2025 implementation deadline for the reform was missed,” it said.

Meanwhile, deteriorating external liquidity, for example linked to delays in IMF reviews, could lead to negative action.