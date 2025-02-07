LHC imposes Rs10, 000 fine for washing cars at homes

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered a Rs10,000 fine on individuals washing their cars at homes

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while the case filed by local citizen Haroon Farooq and other cases regarding smog.

Member of Judicial Commission Hina Jilani submitted a report and highlighted the decline in groundwater levels.

The court stressed the need for water conservation regulations, observing that preventing car washing at homes could save a significant amount of water.

Justice Shahid Karim directed that car washing at home should be strictly prohibited, and awareness campaigns including banners and posters should be launched across the city.

The court not only imposed a Rs10,000 fine on violators but also assigned Dolphin Force to monitor the enforcement. It further pointed out that the water scarcity is not just a problem for Lahore but for all of Punjab, acknowledging the government’s efforts to address the issue.

Water authority establishment and mosque water usage

The court inquired about the progress on the proposal for a Water Authority, to which the legal representative responded that a meeting was being scheduled. The court directed further meetings with the Punjab Chief Secretary and the preparation of a summary on the matter.

Addressing water wastage in mosques, the court ordered the closure of unnecessary water taps and recommended the use of water tanks for ablution (wuzu).

Strict action against petrol pumps without water treatment plants

The court ordered the sealing of petrol pumps that do not have water treatment plants. Initially, the violators would receive a warning, followed by a fine of Rs100, 000. Additionally, the court directed the authorities to amend their regulations and increase penalties for water wastage.

Traffic management concerns amid cricket matches

Expressing dissatisfaction over Lahore’s traffic congestion, the court observed that the cricket matches are about to begin, yet no proper alternative traffic routes have been arranged. The Chief Traffic Officer of Lahore has been summoned in person, and directed to inform the public about team movement schedules. The court also directed the CTO to clearly mark alternative routes on the roads.

A WASA representative informed the court that traffic congestion outside LHC, particularly at GPO Gate, is worsened by the parked rickshaws, obstructing lawyers’ vehicles.

The court remarked, “Are lawyers so weak now that anyone can just pick them up and take them away?”

The next hearing for the smog case has been fixed for February 10.