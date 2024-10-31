Finland Schengen visa – Minimum bank statement requirement for Pakistanis [Oct 2024]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis who love to enjoy natural beauty and explore fascinating culture and outdoor activities, Finland would be a perfect choice for tourism.

Tourists from across the world visit the European country to spend quality times. Pakistani nationals are required to get the schengen visit visa to enter Finland.

The short-stay visa allows eligible travelers to travel to Finland and the Schengen Area, without applying for separate visas for each country in EU.

With the Finland Schengen Visa in hand, the applicant gains access to 27 Schengen states: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Finland, and Switzerland.

Minimum Bank Statement for Finland Visit Visa

Applicants are required to meet various requirements to get the visa. One of the key requirement is bank statement which proves that applicants have sufficient funds to bear expenses for their stay.

As per various reports available online, the applicant must have 30 euros for per day during stay in the Finland. It means, the bank account must contain 900 euros if you are planning a 30 day stay in the European country.

As of October 31, 2024, one Euro is equal to Rs300.70. It means you need to have around Rs270,630 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in Finland.