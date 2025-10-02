FDA Warns: THIS Everyday Painkiller may affect your baby’s mental health

WASHINGTON – In almost every home, tablets like Panadol sits quietly in drawer, trusted by masses to treatt fever and pain. Paracetamol, the medicine people believe to be the safest of all. But what if this everyday pill carried a hidden risk, one that could shape the mental health of unborn children?

A medicine found in almost every home across the world Paracetamol (Panadol in Pakistan) has come under serious global scrutiny after a dramatic warning from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

US agency cautioned that regular use of Paracetamol during pregnancy may interfere with child’s brain development, potentially raising risk of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

This revelation triggered alarm in US comes days after US President Donald Trump addressed growing concern and urging both medical professionals and the public to be extremely cautious. FDA instructed that during pregnancy, Paracetamol should only be taken in situations of absolute necessity, and strictly on a doctor’s advice.

This is not an isolated concern. For years, multiple studies in prestigious journals like The New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association, and Lancet Psychiatry hinted at a troubling connection between prenatal Paracetamol exposure and children’s neurodevelopment.

While scientists stop short of declaring absolute proof, the evidence is now considered so significant that the world’s top drug regulator has been compelled to issue a red-flag warning.

Autism is not merely a medical diagnosis, it is a reality that reshapes lives of entire families. Parents of autistic children describe heartbreaking struggles as child may look them in the eye yet fail to respond, fail to grasp ordinary conversations, or become deeply distressed at the smallest change in routine.

At school, autistic children are often left isolated while others form bonds. Parents live in constant fear, wondering whether their child will ever live independently, and what will become of them after the parents are gone.

This global alarm has serious implications as Paracetamol is the most consumed over-the-counter drug. It is often taken without prescription, and many pregnant women use it for days without hesitation, believing it to be completely safe. Experts now warn that such casual use could be repeating the very mistake the U.S. authorities are now scrambling to correct.

Doctors are urged to immediately launch awareness campaigns as they stress that public must be warned as even safe drugs sometimes come with side effects.