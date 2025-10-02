Elon Musk may become World’s First Trillionaire; Check 2025 Richest People list

Tech pioneer Elon Musk continued to rewrite rules of what was possible as the 54-year-old reached milestone that had once seemed unimaginable. He became first person in history to be worth half-trillion dollars. From electric cars to rockets and AI, his journey is more than just a race for wealth, it is reshaping industries and redefining what’s possible in today’s world.

The announcement, recorded in Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires tracker, sparked new debate as the man who had already topped wealth charts was not just leading, he was far ahead, with $150 billion gap separating him from Larry Ellison. who comes second in the list. Halfway to the elusive trillion-dollar mark, Musk’s journey toward becoming the world’s first trillionaire was unmistakably in motion.

His electric vehicle company Tesla was at the heart of this meteoric rise as it shares soared nearly 4%, injecting an estimated $9.3 billion into Musk’s fortune. Investors cheered as the company’s stock nearly doubled since Musk announced he would step back from his controversial role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to focus on Tesla.

His private rocket company SpaceX founded in 2002 also skyrocketed to a valuation of $400 billion, giving Musk a 42% stake worth $168 billion. And then there was his AI venture, xAI Holdings, born from the merger of his new AI company and X (formerly Twitter) in March, valued at $113 billion, with Musk owning 53% ($60 billion).

Musk’s path to unprecedented wealth had been breathtaking. In March 2020, he was worth a modest $24.6 billion. By August 2020, he joined the elite few with a fortune exceeding $100 billion. He became the world’s richest person in January 2021, surged past $200 billion by September 2021, hit $300 billion in November 2021, and crossed $400 billion in December 2024.

World Richest Persons 2025

Rank Name Net Worth Source 1 Elon Musk $459 B Tesla, SpaceX, xAI 2 Larry Ellison $340 B Oracle 3 Mark Zuckerberg $258 B Meta 4 Jeff Bezos $243 B Amazon 5 Larry Page $213 B Google 6 Sergey Brin $200 B Google 7 Steve Ballmer $178 B Microsoft 8 Bernard Arnault $172 B LVMH 9 Jensen Huang $162 B NVIDIA 10 Warren Buffett $151 B Berkshire Hathaway

The first trillionaire in history could be within reach before March 2033, when the initial vesting date of Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla pay package arrives. But Musk himself is less concerned about the numbers and more about control.