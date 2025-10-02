Journalists to hold Black Day rallies across Pakistan after ISB Press Club attack

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced nationwide Black Day tomorrow (Friday) to protest police attack on the Islamabad Press Club.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt urged journalists to participate, black flags will be hoisted at press clubs, and rallies will be held before concluding the protests.

“The attack on the National Press Club is an attack on freedom of expression and on the 40,000 journalists in Pakistan,” Butt said, adding that the sanctity of the Press Club has been violated and will not be tolerated.

He also stated that the PFUJ will consult with press clubs nationwide to decide the next course of action and that all journalists will support it. Journalists are also demanding that a major FIR be registered regarding the incident.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an inquiry into a police raid at Islamabad’s National Press Club, where journalists were reportedly attacked and their equipment damaged. Clips showed police using batons and dragging journalists from the premises.

The attack is said to be unprecedented while Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar condemned the incident, apologizing and assuring an internal investigation. Journalist organizations called the raid “terrorism” and demanded accountability, linking it to broader pressures on media workers.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also strongly condemned police raid on National Press Club and assault on journalists. On social media, the organization called for an immediate investigation and urged that those responsible be held accountable.