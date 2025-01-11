Fair Trade in Tobacco commends Govt’s decisive action against illegally operating INGOs

Muhammad Amin, Chairman of Fair Trade in Tobacco, has lauded the Ministry of Interior for its decisive action in halting the operations of two international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) and Vital Strategies, which the Bloomberg Foundation was funding. The Ministry’s intervention has exposed the so-called public health organizations that were operating in violation of Pakistani laws, engaging in financial misconduct, and undermining the nation’s economic sovereignty

“These organizations, while posturing as public health advocates, were rife with corrupt practices. Reports suggest that donor charity was funneled through their associates, some locally registered NGOs, pseudo-policy think tanks, and even one-desk organizations allegedly operating from a public university in Islamabad,” said Muhammad Amin. “Such actions raise serious questions about their motives and compliance with Pakistani regulations.”

The Ministry of Interior’s directive not only barred these INGOs from further operations but also led to the freezing of their accounts by the State Bank of Pakistan. This decisive move underscores the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting Pakistan’s national interests.

“These INGOs have brazenly operated without registration or authorization from the Ministry of Interior, the Economic Affairs Division, or the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. Despite these violations, they managed to infiltrate federal and provincial organizations, influencing policies and funding dubious media campaigns instead of addressing critical issues such as the illicit tobacco trade,” added Amin.

The Chairman of Fair Trade in Tobacco called on the government to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the ingress of these INGOs into various federal and provincial organizations. “We must determine how these organizations were able to collaborate with various institutions, such as the Health Services Academy and the Tobacco Control Cell, and why their local partners were allowed to function without the necessary legal authorizations,” Amin emphasized.

He further appealed to the government to scrutinize the role of these INGOs and their local collaborators in potentially abetting tax evasion. “It is deeply concerning that these organizations targeted the legitimate tobacco industry, which contributed Rs. 291 billion in taxes during FY2023-24 while remaining silent on tax-evading entities producing illicit tobacco products.

This selective activism raises serious doubts about their intentions,” Amin stated.

Highlighting the broader implications of such activities, Amin stressed the importance of safeguarding Pakistan’s economic sovereignty. “Allowing unregulated INGOs to operate with impunity not only undermines the credibility of our governance systems but also sends a dangerous message to prospective foreign investors. It could deter much-needed foreign direct investment,” he said.

Amin urged the government to implement stricter regulatory mechanisms to ensure that no such organizations can exploit the system in the future. “We need to prioritize transparency and accountability to protect our national interests. The government’s recent actions are commendable, but we must go further to ensure that Pakistan’s economic sovereignty and governance systems remain resilient against such external interference,” he said.

The Fair Trade in Tobacco reiterates its unwavering commitment to advocating for transparency and fairness in Pakistan’s trade and regulatory ecosystem.