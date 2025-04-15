750 prize bond draw April 2025 today: Results, winners list update

750 prize bond second draw 2025 – The National Savings Centre Peshawar will hold second balloting of Rs 750 prize bond of 2025 today, April 15.

The balloting will be held at 10:00 am and winners of the 750 prize bond will be announced after finalizing the list of winners.

The prize bond is considered a save investment in Pakistan as it can be encashed at any time and it also provides an opportunity to win mega cash prizes.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Those who win the prizes can redeem it by visiting the nearby branches of National Savings. The Prize Bond scheme continues to offer a secure investment opportunity to people as they can in cash prizes.

750 Prize Bond April 2025 Winners

The winners of the 750 prize bond draw will be held after the balloting process by the national savings. Stay tuned with Pakistan Observer to get results.

The first draw of Rs750 prize bond was held in January 2025. The 1st prize of Rs.1,500,000 was won prize bond number 271541.

The second prize, valued at Rs500,000, was awarded to ticket numbers 317904,496553,800663..

750 Prize Bond Complete Draw Results

The full List of Rs750 Prize Bond second draw can be checked here once it is updated.