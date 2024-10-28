Schools closed for three days from Oct 28

PESHAWAR – Authorities have announced closure of all schools for three days in upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to prevailing law and order situation in the region.

Reports said the educational institutions will remain closed from October 28 to 30 across Kurram as the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the students.

The region is facing massive shortage of food, fuel, medicines and other essential items as the one of the major roads, Parachinar-Tal road, has been closed for traffic for 17 days.

Meanwhile, the teachers association has opposed the decision, saying it would affect the education system. Furthermore, students have also announced holding a protest tomorrow against the prevailing tense situation in the region.

The tribal district of Kurram has been witnessing deteriorating law and order situation for days, leading to the closure of main road which connects Parachinar to Peshawar.

The situation deteriorated in the region after two tribes engaged in armed clashes, leaving several people dead.