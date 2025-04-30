AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Petrol Price in Pakistan lowered for first half of May 2025

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for inflation-weary citizens as the federal government has announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel for first two weeks of May 2025.

According to the official notification from the Ministry of Finance, the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel have been cut by Rs. 2 per liter. Following the revision, petrol will now be available at Rs. 252.63 per liter, while diesel will cost Rs. 256.64 per liter.

Petrol Price in Pakistan May 2025

Product Old Price  New Price  Change
Petrol 254.63 252.63 ↓ Rs. 2.00
High-Speed Diesel 258.64 256.64 ↓ Rs. 2.00

The new prices will be effective from midnight tonight (12:00 AM, May 1, 2025).

This reduction is expected to ease transportation costs and contribute positively to controlling inflation. Citizens across the country have welcomed the decision, hoping for more such measures in the near future.

Petrol, diesel prices for May 2025 announced [Check New Rates]

Web Desk (Lahore)

