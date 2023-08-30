ISLAMABAD – The National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is likely to increase the per unit electricity price in Pakistan, starting from September 1, amid ongoing protests against exorbitant electricity bills.

Protests against the higher electricity bills have entered the sixth day as people have taken to streets in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, and other cities.

The angry protesters torched the electricity prices amid public announcements of not paying the bills until the additional taxes and recent hike in power tariff are withdrawn.

Amid the protests, the Nepra will hear an application filed by the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) seeking an increase of Rs2.17 per unit in electricity price on the account of fuel cost adjustment.

If the prices are jacked up, the additional amount will be recovered from consumers in bills for the month of September 2023.

Current Electricity Per Unit Price

Number of Units Rate per 1 Unit Updated On 1-50 Rs. 4.81 30th August 2023 1-100 Rs. 7.87 30th August 2023 101-200 Rs. 10.54 30th August 2023 201-300 Rs. 12.89 30th August 2023 301-700 Rs. 21.88 30th August 2023 More Then 700 Rs. 24.93 30th August 2023

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and his cabinet are considering measures to provide relief to masses but there are several hurdles, including an agreement with the IMF, which need to be settled first.