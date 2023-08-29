Petrol prices in Pakistan will complete a triple century in Pakistan as the interim caretaker government is taking steps toward fiscal objectives laid down by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As the country is facing an economic meltdown, already distressed people are bracing for another blow as the prices of fuel prices are likely to be hiked from September 1.

In recent development, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is considering a price hike of around Rs12 per liter for petrol while the price of diesel will see a surge of Rs14.83 per liter.

As the country is facing huge protests over the exorbitant rise in electricity bills, petrol price is expected to move up as the local currency completes 300 against greenback in the interbank market.

Inflation in Pakistan is likely to increase for all commodities. Fuel prices are primed for a big increase in next fortnight’s review in the wake of jolts to local currency.

The exchange rate of the dollar has increased by more than Rs12, and the abrupt changes in the exchange rate will drive the price of gasoline and diesel from the start of next month. In Pakistan, petrol price has already climbed by Rs37.50 and that of diesel by Rs40 per litre in recent weeks.

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan 2023