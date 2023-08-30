Karachi to Baku flight is one of the emerging busiest routes between the two countries as they have been expressing their resolves to promote tourism and public to public contact.

A heavy number of Pakistanis used to travel to Azerbaijan to spend holidays in the culture and heritage rich country. As the Pakistan is equally rich in culture and heritage, Azerbaijan has announced to start direct flights to Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad so its citizen can explore the South Asian country.

The national carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is set to start direct flights from Baku to these Pakistani destinations from September 20.

Currently, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is operating Karachi to Baku flights. We have gathered latest ticket price available on the PIA’s website for Karachi to Lahore flights for September 2023.

Karachi to Baku cheap flight ticket

Karachi to Baku flights ticket prices available on PIA website as of August 30 show the cheapest rate as Rs87,413. The cheapest PIA ticket is available from September 11 onwards.

In first ten days of September, the Karachi to Baku ticket price ranges from Rs99,799 to Rs147,384. You can visit the PIA website to book the ticket for Baku.