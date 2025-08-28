Erdoğan pledges Full Support to Flood-Hit Pakistan in call with PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who expressed deep sorrow over recent floods affecting several parts of Pakistan.

President Erdoğan conveyed Turkey’s solidarity with Pakistani people over loss of lives and property caused by devastating floods and assured that Ankara is ready to provide all possible assistance for relief operations.

Prime Minister Sharif thanked Turkish President for his heartfelt sentiments and generous offer of support, noting that the call reflects the strong, deep, and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey. He emphasized that both nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder.

Two leaders also discussed their earlier conversations earlier this year and their upcoming meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China.

Punjab Floods

Punjab is facing catastrophinc floods as Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers swell to “exceptionally high” levels after India released water from its dams and relentless monsoon rains.

Officials report that over 32,500 residents have already been evacuated, with the army deployed in eight districts to assist in emergency operations.

Sialkot recorded its highest rainfall in 49 years, and further showers are expected across the province. Headworks at Qadirabad, Khanki, Jassar, and Ganda Singh Wala are at critical flood levels, while even previously dry riverbeds have been submerged. Experts warn that downstream cities including Lahore, Kasur, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot could face catastrophic damage if water levels rise further.

Met Office issued warnings of very high floods in Sindh by September 4–5, and climate experts caution that this could be just the beginning. Masood Lohar, a leading climate change expert, called the floods “nature’s fury” and warned of massive destruction across Punjab and the Indus Delta.