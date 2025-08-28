Lahore, Punjab weather: Monsoon rains, isolated heavy falls likely

LAHORE – Widespread monsoon rains are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated heavy rains are also expected in the northeastern districts of the province during the forecast period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea & the Bay of Bengal will start penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan from tomorrow. A westerly wave will also approach the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, isolated rain and wind/thundershower may occur in Murree, Galiyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore, Kasur, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday night.

On Friday and Saturday, rain and wind/thundershower are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan. Isolated heavy falls are also likely in northeastern districts.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and northeast Punjab. Downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Friday, between 30°C and 32°C on Saturday, and between 29°C and 31°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in isolated places.

Rainfall (mm): Sheikhupura 17, Okara 03, Faisalabad 01

Attock remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.