Emirates flight operation in Iraq, Israel, and Jordan stopped amid attack on Iran

DUBAI – Israeli forces attacked the Iranian capital amid fears of full-fledged war in the Middle East, and now the world’s fourth-largest airline stopped flights in multiple countries.

As world nations raised concerns about alarming moves of the Israeli government, Emirates Airline temporary suspended flights to Iraq, Israel, and Jordan, besides re-routing certain services to alternative destinations.

Iran also closed its airspace for all commercial traffic, and this closure created massive challenges for flight operations in the region, particularly for routes connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Flights usually moving through Iranian airspace are now being redirected through Muscat’s air corridor.

In light of these developments, Pakistan Air Traffic Control also made strict measures to monitor incoming flights from the western border. All flights undergo rigorous screening before entering Pakistani airspace.

Those who are traveling in the near future are advised to stay informed about situation and check for updates from Emirates Airline regarding their travel plans.