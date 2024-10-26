Pakistan Advertising Association and Pakistan Advertisers Society enter into strategic partnership

KARACHI – Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) and the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration, aimed at promoting the growth and development of Pakistan’s advertising and marketing industry.

PAA and PAS will jointly develop training programs, workshops, and seminars that focus on essential advertising skills, industry practices, and soft skills required to excel in the field. Both organizations will collectively and collaboratively work towards nurturing marketing talents, growing the business and accelerating opportunities of formal and informal learnings across Pakistan.

Imran Irshad, CEC Member of PAA, remarked: “This MoU marks a significant step towards taking Pakistan’s advertising forward. By collaborating with PAS, we are confident that we can provide the necessary tools and knowledge to nurture the next generation of advertising professionals while also advancing industry practices to a global standard.”

Qamar Abbas, Executive Director of PAS, added: “Our partnership with PAA is focused on creating a meaningful change in the industry. By encouraging talent development, incorporating technology, and sharing insights, we are laying the groundwork for a more innovative and disruptive advertising ecosystem that can compete on an international level.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman PAA, stated: “There is a dearth of good advertising talent in Pakistan at the moment. Through this allianceand many more that we are aiming to achieve, the objective is to create a unified platform in collaboration with all stakeholders and work towards raising the standard of marketing and advertising in Pakistan.”

The MoU emphasizes the exploration and use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital marketing tools to drive innovation in advertising. Workshops will be organized to help industry professionals leverage these technologies for more effective advertising strategies.