Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on Iran as ‘violation of its sovereignty’

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has condemned and denounced the Israeli military’s attack on Iran, saying it is a violation of its sovereignty and a violation of international laws and norms.

“The Kingdom affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region,” read the official statement.

The Kingdom urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and reduce escalation, and warned of the consequences of continuing military conflicts in the region.

“The Kingdom calls on the international community and influential and active parties to carry out their roles and responsibilities towards reducing escalation and ending the conflicts in the region”.

Earlier, Israel launched counterattacks on Iran as seven explosions were heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Saturday.

According to the US media, following the October 1 missile attacks from Iran, Israel now initiated retaliatory strikes on Iranian territory.

Iranian media reports that seven explosions were heard west of Tehran, with additional explosions reported near Tehran’s Khomeini Airport.

Syrian media stated that multiple explosions were also heard in Damascus and Homs while the Syrian air force engaged in intercepting missiles. Similar sounds of explosions were reported in Iraqi cities Diyala and Salahuddin.

The Israeli military officials said that, in response to Tehran’s attacks on Israel, Israel targeted multiple military sites across Iran with missile strikes.

Several buildings caught fire and ten individuals were evacuated from one of the buildings.

Israel’s Defense Minister had earlier warned that adversaries would face a heavy cost for any harm inflicted on Israel.

Meanwhile, the United States has distanced itself from the Israeli strikes on Iran.