Embassy in Madrid hosts Pakistan Day flag hoisting

MADRID – The Embassy of Pakistan in Madrid held a simple and graceful flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate Pakistan Day on 23rd March 2026.

The Ambassador hoisted the flag to the tunes of the national anthem.

The messages of the President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister were read by Mr. Omer Manzoor Malik (Deputy Head of Mission), Mr. Ali Asghar (Commercial Counselor) and Ms. Nimra Naeem (Third Secretary) respectively.

In his speech, Ambassador Dr. Zahoor Ahmed extended heartfelt greetings to Pakistanis around the world on the occasion of Pakistan Day and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers in the struggle for independence. He appreciated the Pakistani community in Spain for their hard work, dedication, and contribution to Pakistan’s economy, noting that overseas Pakistanis are true representatives of the nation and play an important role in its progress. He called for unity and collective effort in building a strong, vibrant, and dynamic society.

The Ambassador noted that Pakistan and Spain, though located in different regions, share similar perspectives on many important global issues, including human rights, women’s education and economic empowerment, and the urgent challenge of climate change. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and said that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for justice, human dignity, and international law, whether in Kashmir or Palestine. He also extended warm wishes to the Pakistani community on the upcoming occasions of Eid and Nowruz and thanked Senator Vicente Azpitarte and Senator Antonio Limones for attending the ceremony.

To commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal, Mr. Khizar Farooq, Third Secretary spoke about Iqbal´s idea of Pakistan. Ms. Mahnoor Omer Malik, a young Pakistani student, also delivered a speech on significance of Pakistan resolution. In appreciation of their achievements, the Ambassador also presented shields to Mr. Zeeshan Cheema (captain Reyes del Arganda team) for winning European Cricket Series, Dr. Muhammad Asad for achieving distinction in Phd from Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) and Ms. Celia Aguinaldo for her 15 years long services at the Embassy.

The event ended with a prayer for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan and for country’s well-being and progress. The event was attended by Pakistani community and Spanish friends and was followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

Moreover, Madrid´s iconic Cibeles Fountain, situated in front of the historic Cibeles Palace in Madrid, was lit in green and white to honor Pakistan Day.