Nation commemorates Pakistan Day 2026 with subdued ceremonies

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Day is being celebrated across the country today with a renewed pledge to establish a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day reminds the citizens of Pakistan of the historic Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940 which set the agenda of a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-Continent.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

In a message on the eve of the Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government, despite numerous challenges, had steered Pakistan’s economy towards sustainable growth.

He said that since its inception, the enitre nation had demonstrated extraordinary resilience and determination in every trial. “From a nascent state to becoming a nuclear power, our journey reflects steadfastness and iron resolve. This journey towards a bright future continues even today.”

Message of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan Day, 23rd March, 2026. On this historic national occasion of Pakistan Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation. 23rd of March holds the status of a… pic.twitter.com/Uqvg0g8VlA — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) March 22, 2026

Pakistan Day Parade Cancelled

Pakistanis will not witness grand Pakistan Day parade this year, an iconic spectacle long celebrated for its powerful display of military might, featuring cutting-edge jets, roaring tanks, and advanced defence equipment, as the government cancelled the event amid rising regional tensions, an ongoing Gulf oil crisis, and sweeping nationwide austerity measures.

The government cancelled the iconic Pakistan Day parade scheduled for March 23, 2026, citing deepening Gulf oil crisis and sweeping austerity measures gripping the country. The decision marks dramatic break from decades of tradition, where the parade stood as a powerful symbol of national pride, unity, and military strength.

Officials confirmed that not only the grand parade, but all major ceremonies associated with the day have been called off. In place of the usual display of grandeur and pageantry, Pakistanis will instead observe the occasion through modest yet dignified flag-hoisting events across the country. The shift signals a deliberate move away from spectacle toward restraint, as the nation confronts mounting economic pressures.