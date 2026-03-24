Wednesday, September 30, 2026
E-Paper

SBP cancels license of Dream Exchange (Private) Limited

By Staff Report|Mar 24, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Sbp Cancels License Of Dream Exchange Private Limited

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has cancelled the authorisation/license of Dream Exchange (Private) Limited for serious violations of the central bank’s regulatory instructions.

“Consequently, Dream Exchange (Private) Limited, including its Head Office and all constituent branches, is hereby prohibited from undertaking any foreign exchange-related business activities in any capacity”, reads a statement issued by the SBP on Tuesday.

This order will come into force with immediate effect.

SBP’s foreign reserves increase by $13 million to $16.35 billion

Get Alerts
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer