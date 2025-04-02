Good news for Pakistan with fresh update on US travel ban

WASHINGTON – There seems to be some relief for Pakistan regarding the anticipated travel ban by the Trump administration amid fears and suspicion.

The authorities in the United States have delayed the imposition of the travel ban on different countries as the visa review goes on amid enhanced national security measures.

In this regard, the State Department confirmed on Monday that it was working on the report that would serve as the basis for the anticipated visa restrictions but could not say when it would be ready.

The move follows an executive order signed by President Trump requesting recommendations on what new visa restrictions should be applied to countries by March 21.

The tycoon-turned-president had set a deadline of 60 days to formulate a report ‘identifying countries throughout the world for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension on the admission of nationals from those countries.’

Although no official word was available regarding the countries to face the axe, a list went viral on social media highlighting countries like Iran, Russia and Venezuela, which were reportedly under consideration for full or partially restricted travel to the U.S.

The list also mentioned Pakistan whose citizens could face a travel ban to the United States, a development which stirred panic among the residents and especially among the students who wished to pursue studies in the United States; the latest announcement has somewhat delayed the imposition of the travel ban for Pakistan among other countries.

President Trump has made immigration the focus of his policies from the day he entered the Oval office and his presidency has also triggered a spree of raids across the country.

Now, State Department’s top spokesperson has declared that the deadline set for the formulation of the report which would lead to the travel ban was no longer in effect.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that a new date for the recommendations had not been set, without specifying the reason for the delay.

It bears mentioning that the Trump administration has already revoked over 300 visas in recent weeks and latest media reports imply that the White House has tasked diplomats to increase scrutiny of visas issued to foreigners especially through the lens of their social media content.

The development follows revoking of visas of multiple students who had played a role in pro-Palestine protests in the United States in the aftermath of October 7th attacks.