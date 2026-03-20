Eidul Fitr celebrations begin with grand prayers in Saudi Arabia and around the world

MAKKAH – Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, marking the end of Ramadan, as the largest congregational prayers took place at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinha.

Millions of worshippers gathered at the mosques to perform the Eid prayers.

Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz extended Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting global peace and stability and prayed for the safety, security, and well-being of the Muslim community.

The festival is also being observed in countries including Turkey, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, and Iraq.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited a mosque in Sydney to join the celebrations and convey his greetings to the Muslim community. In the United States, the sighting of the Eid moon confirmed that Eid al-Fitr will be observed today.

Across Europe, including the United Kingdom, large Muslim communities have announced Eid celebrations. London witnessed one of its largest and most colorful Eid moon-viewing events, organized with support from local media outlets.

The festivities included henna stalls, where women formed long queues for intricate designs, as well as stalls offering traditional clothing, jewelry, perfumes, makeup, toys, and handicrafts. Attendees also enjoyed a variety of festive foods prepared for the occasion.

From the Middle East to the West, Muslims are coming together to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with prayers, cultural activities, and joyous gatherings.