Eidul Fitr 2026: From cleansing facial to hydra facial prices in Lahore parlors

LAHORE – With only six to seven days remaining until Eidul Fitr 2026, women in Lahore are increasingly looking for facial treatments in preparation for the festivities, prompting salons across the city to share their price ranges.

Facial costs in Lahore vary widely depending on the type of treatment, the products used, and the salon’s reputation.

Latest Facial Rates in Lahore

Basic or cleansing facials are available for around Rs2,000 to Rs6,000, while whitening and brightening facials typically range from Rs3,000 to Rs7,500.

Furthermore, gold and diamond facials are priced between Rs2,700 and Rs8,000, whereas specialized Janssen facials can cost anywhere from Rs3,500 to Rs10,000.

High-end HydraFacial treatments, including signature and deluxe options, can go from Rs5,000 to 15,000 plus.

Anti-aging and lifting facials generally cost between Rs8,000 and Rs10,000, while acne-specific facials are priced around Rs7,000 to 8,000.

Salons report that demand has surged as women seek to look their best for the upcoming Eid holidays, with many scheduling appointments well in advance to avoid last-minute rushes.