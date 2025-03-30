Pakistani Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Germany with fervor: See pics here

SAARBRUCKEN: The Pakistani community in Germany celebrated the event of Eid al-Fitr with religious zeal and zest here on Sunday as the holy month of Ramazan ended a day earlier.

Although Pakistani community is spread across the whole Germany, estimates imply that the Hessen region, particularly around Frankfurt am Main, has a significant concentration of Pakistani diaspora in Germany.

Apart from that, hundreds of Pakistanis reside in other cities including Saarbrucken who gathered for Eid al Fitr along with their loved ones.

The Saarbrucken city has a couple of mosques for Muslim community and Arabs and other communities select the mosque of their choice for offering Eid al Fitr prayer.

The Pakistani community generally selects Masjid al Noor located at Jakobstraße 2 for offering Eid al Fitr prayer along with their loved ones.

For this year, the Eid al-Fitr prayer was offered at 9 AM in the morning according to the local time and Muslims gathered at the mosque to perform the religious ritual.

Interestingly, the Imam’s (prayer leader) whole speech was in Urdu language and almost everyone at the mosque from the Pakistani community knew and understood the Urdu language.

As far as the strength is concerned, over 150 people gathered at the mosque for the prayer including kids; almost every Pakistani at the mosque was wearing the traditional Shalwar Kameez for the day.

The temperature outside was chilly; however, the management of the mosque made sure to make the temperature of the prayer hall comfortable for everyone.

The mosque administration had also arranged for collection of Fitrana at the prayer hall although most of the Pakistani community had already sent Fitrana amount to their Pakistani family members back home.

After the Eid prayer was offered, special prayers were offered for the unity and well being of the Muslim community. Sweets and Samosas were distributed among the Muslims while they greeted each other and exchanged pleasantries.