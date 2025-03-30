AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Pakistani Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Germany with fervor: See pics here

Pakistani Muslims Celebrate Eid Al Fitr In Germany See Pics Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

SAARBRUCKEN: The Pakistani community in Germany celebrated the event of Eid al-Fitr with religious zeal and zest here on Sunday as the holy month of Ramazan ended a day earlier.

Although Pakistani community is spread across the whole Germany, estimates imply that the Hessen region, particularly around Frankfurt am Main, has a significant concentration of Pakistani diaspora in Germany.

Pakistani Muslims Celebrate Eid Al Fitr In Germany See Pics Here

Apart from that, hundreds of Pakistanis reside in other cities including Saarbrucken who gathered for Eid al Fitr along with their loved ones.

Pakistani Muslims Celebrate Eid Al Fitr In Germany See Pics Here

The Saarbrucken city has a couple of mosques for Muslim community and Arabs and other communities select the mosque of their choice for offering Eid al Fitr prayer.

The Pakistani community generally selects Masjid al Noor located at Jakobstraße 2 for offering Eid al Fitr prayer along with their loved ones.

Pakistani Muslims Celebrate Eid Al Fitr In Germany See Pics Here

For this year, the Eid al-Fitr prayer was offered at 9 AM in the morning according to the local time and Muslims gathered at the mosque to perform the religious ritual.

Interestingly, the Imam’s (prayer leader) whole speech was in Urdu language and almost everyone at the mosque from the Pakistani community knew and understood the Urdu language.

Pakistani Muslims Celebrate Eid Al Fitr In Germany See Pics Here

As far as the strength is concerned, over 150 people gathered at the mosque for the prayer including kids; almost every Pakistani at the mosque was wearing the traditional Shalwar Kameez for the day.

The temperature outside was chilly; however, the management of the mosque made sure to make the temperature of the prayer hall comfortable for everyone.

Pakistani Muslims Celebrate Eid Al Fitr In Germany With Fervor See Pics Here

The mosque administration had also arranged for collection of Fitrana at the prayer hall although most of the Pakistani community had already sent Fitrana amount to their Pakistani family members back home.

After the Eid prayer was offered, special prayers were offered for the unity and well being of the Muslim community. Sweets and Samosas were distributed among the Muslims while they greeted each other and exchanged pleasantries.

Haider Ali

Related Posts

  • Immigration

PIA’s direct US flights on the cards with upcoming review

  • Immigration

Saudi Arabia tests air ambulance service at Grand Mosque as Hajj nears

  • Immigration

US revokes visas of 300 foreigners, confirms top official

  • Immigration

THIS country just ended visa-free travel for US amid Trump’s immigration moves

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer