Eid Milad-un-Nabi Pakistan 2025 Wishes, WhatsApp, TikTok Status, Quotes Download

Eid Milad un Nabi is being celebrated in Pakistan as major cities are adorned with dazzling lights, colorful decorations, and heart-touching gatherings as Pakistanis are marking birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

From Lahore to Karachi and KP to Kashmir and beyond, streets, mosques, and government buildings are shining with illumination, creating a breathtaking festive atmosphere. Communities are holding mehfil-e-naat, Qur’an recitations, and grand processions, all echoing love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Social media is buzzing too, with faithdful shareing WhatsApp statuses, TikTok clips, and Instagram stories with glowing tributes, heartfelt quotes, and inspiring videos dedicated to the Messenger of Islam. Pakistanis stands united in faith, love, and devotion, turning this year’s Eid Milad-un-Nabi into a truly historic celebration.

Eid Milad Status Download

Eid Milad un Nabi mubarak to all #EidMiladUnNabi

Eid Milad Prayers

Blessed Milad-un-Nabi! May this day fill your heart with faith and peace.

Eid-e-Milad Mubarak to you and your family—wishing joy and harmony.

May Allah shower His mercy upon your home and soul.

Celebrate this Milad with kindness, gratitude, and love.

Wishing endless happiness, blessings, and faith for you today.

May your prayers be accepted and your iman grow stronger.

Sending heartfelt duas and warm wishes this Milad-un-Nabi.

Walk in the footsteps of the Prophet and find peace in every step.

May this blessed day brighten your life with hope and love.

Rejoice in the teachings of the Prophet and spread compassion.

Eid Mubarak! May your life always shine with guidance and light.

May Allah’s blessings bring peace and prosperity to your family.

Wishing you harmony, joy, and closeness to Allah this Milad.

May this occasion strengthen your soul with faith and patience.

Celebrate with love, humility, and devotion to Allah.

Sending prayers for your happiness and spiritual growth.

Eid-e-Milad Mubarak! May your days be filled with smiles.

May this Milad inspire goodness, kindness, and peace in your heart.

Wishing you a blessed day of light, joy, and guidance.