Pak Navy promotes DGPR Ahmed Hussain to rank of Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy promoted Commodore Ahmed Hussain SI(M), currently serving as Director General Public Relations (DGPR), to prestigious rank of Rear Admiral.

Rear Admiral Ahmed Hussain brings a wealth of experience, having held key command and staff assignments during his career. He commanded various Pakistan Navy ships and also led the US-led Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) in Bahrain, tasked with multinational maritime security operations.

A decorated officer, he has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) in recognition of his professional excellence and dedication.

As DGPR, Rear Admiral Hussain has been at the forefront of strengthening the Navy’s communication framework, overseeing media briefings, outreach drives, and strategic messaging at the national level.

His elevation comes at a crucial juncture when effective naval communication and public engagement have gained unprecedented importance in light of emerging maritime developments and regional security challenges.