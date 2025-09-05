Lahore sparkles with festive lights as Eid-e-Milad celebrations illuminate  city

LAHORE – Following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has organized an heart-touching display of lights across the city in celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The preparations were completed for the grand 1500-year-old celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W), ensuring the occasion was marked with respect and devotion.

The beautiful lights adorned offices, street and major intersections, creating a festive atmosphere throughout Lahore.

Key locations such as Jail Road, Qurtuba Chowk, Club Chowk, and Assembly Hall Chowk were illuminated, showcasing captivating displays. The iconic spots like Clock Tower, Liberty Chowk, Governor House Chowk and Istanbul Chowk also became centers of attention with their breathtaking light arrangements.

The main markets including Main Market, Valencia Chowk and Adda Plot along with other parts of the city were ablaze with dazzling lights, making the entire city sparkle in celebration.

DG PHA Mansoor Ahmad expressed his pride, saying, “The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) is a great honour and a blessing for all of us. Lahore has been adorned with beautiful lights in honor of the Prophet’s birth,”.

He further stated that, “The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) serves as a beacon for us, and following His teachings is the key to success in both this world and the hereafter,”.