Friday and Saturday declared Holidays for Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025

KARACHI – Long weekend ahead for residents of Sindh, including Karachi, as provincial government declared Friday and Saturday (September 5 and 6) holidays for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal), marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to the official notification, all provincial government offices, local councils, corporations, and autonomous or semi-autonomous bodies under Sindh’s administration will remain closed on these two days.

Eid Miladun Nabi Holidays

All basic services will remain operational, with officials assigned to emergency response, flood duties, and other critical services continuing their work.

Pakistan’s federal government earlier declared September 6 Saturday holiday, but Sindh extended the observance to two days, giving citizens an extended weekend to take part in celebrations.

The occasion will be marked across the province and country with processions, religious gatherings, and recitations, as people pay tribute to the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).