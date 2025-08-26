Three-day paid holiday announced to mark Eid Miladun Nabi

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has officially declared a three-day paid holiday for private sector employees to mark the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which falls on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The announcement aligns with a similar earlier declaration for public sector workers, meaning employees across both government and private sectors will enjoy a long weekend from Friday through Sunday, coinciding with the regular Saturday-Sunday weekend.

According to the Emirates Astronomical Center, the crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal was not sighted on August 23.

As a result, the month of Safar was completed with 30 days, and Rabiul Awwal officially began on August 25.

Based on this calculation, the 12th of Rabiul Awwal falls on September 5 this year.

Interestingly, this year marks a rare divergence in observance dates between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as the latter reported moon sighting a day earlier, placing Miladun Nabi on a different date.

In Pakistan, the Eid Miladun Nabi will be marked on September 6, 2025 and there will also be a public holiday.