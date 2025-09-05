Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Mobile, Internet Services to go offline in THESE cities on Saturday

KARACHI – Muslims are excited to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Saturday, and authorities moved to tighten security across the country.

Amid stern security measures, Karachi’s Additional IG formally requested the Sindh Home Department to shut down mobile services around all major processions in the metropolis. The move comes amid heightened security alerts and fears of possible unrest in provincial capital.

According to the letter sent by the police chief, mobile phone networks will remain suspended in areas surrounding Eid Milad processions, aiming to prevent any misuse of communication during the gatherings.

Balochistan already announced complete suspension of mobile and internet services on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal. The provincial Home Department has issued a strong directive to the PTA through the Federal Ministry of Interior.

As per the notification, services will go offline from 5:00 PM on September 5 until 9:00 PM on September 6, affecting Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Noshki, and Sibi.

Officials have declared that the blackout of communication services is inevitable due to serious security threats, urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities.