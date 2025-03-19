Eid 2025 Special Train Schedule from Karachi, and Lahore

KARACHI – Eidul Fitr 2025 is almost here and Railways announced special trains schedule from key cities including Lahore, and Karachi.

Ahead of Eid, major cities witnessed an influx of passengers who traveled to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with family and friends, and PR gearing up to handle the surge in a busy time.

Railways announced a schedule for five passenger trains to ease the travel experience for those visiting family or heading to religious sites. On this occasion, the Railway will arrange economy class, AC Business, and AC Standard accommodations to cater to passengers.

Eid-ul Fitr Special Train Schedule 2025

Train Route Time First Train Karachi to Lahore March 26 Second Train Quetta to Peshawar March 26 at 10:00 AM Third Train Karachi to Rawalpindi March 27 at 8:00 AM Fourth Train Karachi to Lahore March 27 at 8:30 AM Fifth Train Karachi to Lahore —

Eid Special Train schedule includes five different services departing on various dates. The first train will travel from Karachi to Lahore on March 26. The second train, departing from Quetta to Peshawar on March 26 at 10:00 AM. On March 27, two trains will be operating, third one will depart from Karachi to Rawalpindi at 8:00 AM, while the fourth will travel from Karachi to Lahore at 8:30 AM.

Last train will operate from Karachi to Lahore on March 29, though the exact departure time has not been specified.

Eid 2025

Eidul Fitr is expected to be observed on March 31, 2025 and Shawwal crescent is expected to be sighted on March 30. Pilgrims and travelers are already preparing for the holiday rush, with major transportation hubs likely to witness a peak in passenger numbers.