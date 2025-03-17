Fact Check: Has Pakistani Govt announced 8 Holidays for Eidul Fitr 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be held on March 31 which is Monday, and as the anticipation is building for the holidays, a fake notification surfaced, claiming that the Pakistani government has announced up to eight holidays for Eid.

The FAKE notification has gone viral and is being shared on WhatsApp and other social media. The notification, which suggests holidays from March 29 to April 6, 2025, has caused confusion among many. However, government officials have clarified that no such announcement has been made.

Eid Holidays

As the notification confused people, government officials confirmed that the circulating notice was entirely fabricated and that no official holiday schedule has been announced for Eid ul Fitr 2025.

The government further emphasized that the official holiday announcement, if any, will come from the relevant authorities in due time.

As of now, Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee have not shared any official holiday list. The public is advised to ignore the misleading claims circulating online.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet by end of March 2025, to confirm the moon sighting and finalize the date for Eid ul Fitr.