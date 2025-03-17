AGL62.05▲ 5.64 (0.10%)AIRLINK180.86▲ 0.76 (0.00%)BOP11.67▲ 0.38 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.35▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML46.08▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC133.99▼ -0.54 (0.00%)FCCL46.07▲ 0.89 (0.02%)FFL16.26▲ 0.2 (0.01%)HUBC132.07▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.57▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0.36 (0.01%)NBP73.98▲ 0.57 (0.01%)OGDC221.38▲ 2.79 (0.01%)PAEL45.54▲ 2.92 (0.07%)PIBTL10.18▲ 0.26 (0.03%)PPL184.09▲ 1.01 (0.01%)PRL36.54▲ 1.21 (0.03%)PTC24.96▲ 0.62 (0.03%)SEARL101.23▲ 5.41 (0.06%)TELE7.8▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL36.07▲ 1.51 (0.04%)TPLP10.64▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET22.42▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG60.56▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)UNITY29.6▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.32▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Fact Check: Has Pakistani Govt announced 8 Holidays for Eidul Fitr 2025?

Fact Check Has Pakistani Govt Announced 8 Holidays For Eidul Fitr 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be held on March 31 which is Monday, and as the anticipation is building for the holidays, a fake notification surfaced, claiming that the Pakistani government has announced up to eight holidays for Eid.

The FAKE notification has gone viral and is being shared on WhatsApp and other social media. The notification, which suggests holidays from March 29 to April 6, 2025, has caused confusion among many. However, government officials have clarified that no such announcement has been made.

Eid Holidays

Fact Check Has Pakistani Govt Announced 8 Holidays For Eidul Fitr 2025

As the notification confused people, government officials confirmed that the circulating notice was entirely fabricated and that no official holiday schedule has been announced for Eid ul Fitr 2025.

The government further emphasized that the official holiday announcement, if any, will come from the relevant authorities in due time.

As of now, Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee have not shared any official holiday list. The public is advised to ignore the misleading claims circulating online.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet by end of March 2025, to confirm the moon sighting and finalize the date for Eid ul Fitr.

Five or Six Eid Holidays? Pakistanis to get ‘week-long’ break on Eidul Fitr 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Naseer Soomro: Pakistan’s tallest man, who stood at 7-feet 9-inches tall, is No More

  • Business, Pakistan, Top News

Finance Ministry clears air on Salary and Pension Revision Claims in Budget 2025-26

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks, exposes India’s role in regional terrorism

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold predicted

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer