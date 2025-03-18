Dubai to Lahore updated ticket prices in March 2025 ahead of Eidul Fitr

“Dubai to Lahore cheap tickets” are once again being searched by overseas Pakistanis residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of Eidul Fitr as they are planning to return to homeland to celebrate the festival with their families.

More than 1.2 million Pakistanis expatriates reside in the UAE for jobs, business and other purposes. Presence of such a significant number of Pakistanis in the Arab country makes Dubai-Lahore one of the busiest routes between the two countries.

Data shows more than four million passengers travel to and from the UAE in a year. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Fly Jinnah, Serene Air, Emirates and other airlines operates flights on the Dubai to Lahore route.

Eid is a major event in UAE, and parts of the world and is celebrated by Muslims with great enthusiasm. Residents of Islamic states are now observing fasts and eagerly waiting for Eidul Fitr.

Here, we have gathered the ticket prices for the Dubai to Lahore flights in March 2025 from official websites of different carriers.

PIA Ticket Price Dubai to Lahore

As of March 18, the PIA ticket is available as low as Rs37, 995 on March 23 while the prices are much higher for days near the Eid. The highest price for Dubai-Lahore ticket stands at Rs144,987 as of March 28.

Dubai to Lahore Ticket Price Emirates

The lowest ticket price of Emirates is available as 1,745 Dirham on March 24 as most of the tickets are sold out ahead of Eidul Fitr.

You can visit the other airlines to get the latest rates of the Dubai-Lahore flights.