Maryam Nafees, husband Aaman Ahmed welcome their first child

LAHORE – Renowned actress Maryam Nafees and her husband Amaan Ahmed have welcomed their first child, and it is a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Maryam Nafees shared the good news of her child birth with her fans and followers on the social media. The actress also shared several pictures and videos featuring her child and husband Amaan Ahmed.

Both Maryam Nafees and her husband Amaan are seen very happy and excited after being blessed with the baby boy.

The actress said that they named their child “Syed Isa Amaan”. She while sharing the photos wrote that Syed Is Aman was born around a week ago during this holy month of Ramazan.

“After child birth, our lives turned out to be more beautiful,” said the actress, adding that this little cute baby has made us fool in his love just within a short span of time.

The actress urged her fans and followers to remember her in their prayers and good wishes.

After this good news, the fans, friends and family members congratulated Maryam Nafees and extended good wishes to the couple over birth of the child.

It may be mentioned here that Maryam Nafees tied the knot with her photographer Amaan Ahmed in 2022. She had earlier disclosed that there is a gap of 13 years between her and her husband’s age.