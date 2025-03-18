Curfew imposed in Indian city Nagpur for violent clashes over Aurangzeb’s tomb

NAGPUR – The local authorities have imposed curfew in Nagpur city to control violent clashes broke out after a demand was made by Hindu extremist groups to demolish the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The police said that several vehicles were set on fire during the riots on Monday, and more than 15 police officers were injured, one of whom is reported to be in critical condition.

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned the violence in a video message and stated that the strict measures would be taken to restore law and order.

According to the police report, the workers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) burned an effigy of Aurangzeb’s tomb and chanted slogans demanding its demolition. The situation worsened when the members of Muslim groups took to the streets near a police station to protest which resulted in clashes.

The eyewitnesses stated that some people in the crowd were wearing masks and carrying sharp weapons. However, the VHP denied any involvement in the violence, claiming they wanted to build a memorial for Maratha rulers at the tomb’s site.

Nagpur is the city where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters is located, which is the ideological organization of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, the BJP.

Modi’s critics often accuse him of being biased against Muslims and failing to take action against extremists, though his government denies these claims.