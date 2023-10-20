The Central Power Purchasing Agency has filed a request with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for an increase of up to 55 paise in the per unit price of electricity.

According to media reports on Friday, the request is for an increase in the monthly fuel price adjustment charge. The FPA charge is adjusted every month to reflect the changes in the cost of fuel used to generate electricity.

The CPPA has stated in its application that 12.92 billion units of electricity were sold in the month of September. Of this, 37.55% was generated from hydel sources, 15.95% from RLNG, and 1.80% from furnace oil.