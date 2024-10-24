Commissioner visits Sohrabgoth terminal, plans improvements

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, along with Secretary Transport, DIG Traffic, and DC East, visited the Sohrab Goth Intercity Bus Terminal to assess the existing facilities and plan improvements for passengers. During a meeting chaired by the commissioner, it was decided that key upgrades would be made to enhance passenger experience.

Among the proposed improvements, an air-conditioned waiting area will be established, and a digital information board (SMD) will be installed to provide real-time updates on bus schedules and fares. Commissioner Naqvi emphasized the need to upgrade services at the terminal, ensuring that passengers have access to better amenities, including clean drinking water.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport AsadZaman, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, DC East ShehzadFazalAbbasi, and other senior officials from the Provincial and Regional Transport Authorities. They agreed to focus on improving the shuttle service to connect various parts of the city with the terminal.

Bus companies were also instructed to publicize their schedules and fares to keep passengers informed. Commissioner Naqvi acknowledged that the removal of intercity bus stands from within the city has reduced traffic congestion.

He directed the traffic police to continue action against any remaining bus stands operating within the city limits, further supporting efforts to ease the traffic burden.