Fed minister assures Sindh roads, motorways maintenance budget

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Privatization and Communications, Aleem Khan, on Monday, where key infrastructure projects in Sindh were discussed. The meeting was attended by senior officials including Federal Secretary for Communications Ali SherMehsud, Chairman NHA Shehryar Sultan, and Chief Secretary AsifHaider Shah. During the meeting, Chief Minister Shah raised concerns over the long-pending NOC for the Ghotki-Kandhkot road. In response, Federal Minister Aleem Khan assured that the NHA had finally issued the NOC, paving the way for further development. Khan also informed that work on the M-9 interchange link road has begun, with progress on the Thul Link Road interchange as well. Both leaders agreed to link the Malir Motorway interchange with the main road to facilitate smoother traffic flow.

They also deliberated on the long-delayed Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), with discussions on how the federal and provincial governments could jointly undertake the project, which is vital for Sindh’s infrastructure. CM Shah emphasized the importance of the M-6 for the region’s development and promised to present a comprehensive study to the federal government. There was consensus on completing the Jamshoro-Sehwan road by March 23, 2025. Shah also urged the NHA to hand over control of the Lyari Expressway to the Sindh government, to which Khan responded by committing to upgrading the expressway within six months for heavy traffic.

Additionally, CM Shah proposed the construction of an elevated road from the port to Malir Expressway, while Aleem Khan suggested linking the expressway from ICI to Gulbai, connecting it to the Northern Bypass. Shah also called for an increase in the federal budget allocated for the maintenance of NHA roads in Sindh, pointing out the poor condition of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Highway. Khan reassured that the budget for road maintenance in Sindh would be increased, and repairs on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Highway had already been initiated. CM Shah further raised concerns about the condition of the Thatta-Kenjhar National Highway, which was severely damaged by the recent rains.