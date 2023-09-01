RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that the Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from the menace of terrorism.

ISPR, the military’s media affairs wing, said Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir visited Bannu today on Friday, a day after a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber struck a military convoy in which nine soldiers were martyred.

During the visit, the top general was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation of the region bordering Afghanistan.

Gen Asim visited Combined Military Hospital Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers. He appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops.

سپہ سالار جنرل سید عاصم منیر 9 شہیدوں کی یونٹ میں پہنچ گئے۔

COAS also visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers. COAS said Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge ”… pic.twitter.com/1O9DtscK1G — Ashfaq Hassan (@BrigAshfaqHasan) September 1, 2023

In his interaction with officers and troops deployed in the mountainous region, COAS emphasized, “The Army, Law Enforcement Agencies, and the Nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the Terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the State.”

ISPR quoting Gen Asim further said, “We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of Terrorism till the end. The Nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured.”

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lt. Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat.