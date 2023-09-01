The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals and India on September 2 in Pallekele is in question due to predicted inclement weather, leaving uncertainly over whether it will be completed, shortened, or abandoned.

There is a high chance of interruptions due to predicted thunderstorms in the city hosting the biggest match of the group stage. Tickets for the high-energy game between neighbouring teams sold out within hours yesterday.

According to reports from different weather sites, the start of the match may be delayed due to intermittent showers right from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.

There are 70-90 chances of precipitation from 9 am to 5 pm, which means a delayed start, if possible, and frequent interruptions due to showers in the evening. Intermittent thundershowers could even abandon the match.

As per weather.com, there are 80 percent chances of precipitation in Pallekele, Kandy on the match day.

Temperature is likely to remain in the range of 22-27 degrees Celsius.

The only encouraging news is the efficient drainage system at the Sri Lankan stadiums and even more active ground staff that quickly cover not only the playing area but almost the entire ground at the start of the rains.

Whether the forecasts will change with the entry of any new factor or not will remain a question mark until the time of the start of the match between the arch-rivals.

Pakistan has already announced fielding the same team that thumped Nepal by 238 runs in the Asia Cup opener.

Pakistan Playing XI against India

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Indian Expected Squad

India will announce playing 11 at the toss.

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).