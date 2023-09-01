Suzuki caters to upmarket segments in the Pakistani bike market while a big part of the local market has been dominated by Honda and Chinese automakers. Despite the competition, Suzuki remained a prominent two-wheeler manufacturer in Pakistan as it offered a range of rides catering to various segments of the market, from commuter bikes to sportier models.
Suzuki GD110s remained one of the top-selling bikes by Suzuki Pakistan. The model is counted among the top-selling rides, as it offers a decent and stylish outlook.
Backed by a single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine, the Suzuki GD110s four-stroke is equipped with an electric start and rear drum brakes. The bike is also a digital speedometer and has aero-dynamic aesthetics to decrease air drag.
Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan
Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GD 110s
|Rs335,000
Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GSX 125
|488,000
Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GS 150
|364,000
Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GR 150
|521,000
Suzuki bikes installment plans with zero markup August 2023