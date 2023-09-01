Suzuki caters to upmarket segments in the Pakistani bike market while a big part of the local market has been dominated by Honda and Chinese automakers. Despite the competition, Suzuki remained a prominent two-wheeler manufacturer in Pakistan as it offered a range of rides catering to various segments of the market, from commuter bikes to sportier models.

Suzuki GD110s remained one of the top-selling bikes by Suzuki Pakistan. The model is counted among the top-selling rides, as it offers a decent and stylish outlook.

Backed by a single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine, the Suzuki GD110s four-stroke is equipped with an electric start and rear drum brakes. The bike is also a digital speedometer and has aero-dynamic aesthetics to decrease air drag.

Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s Rs335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan