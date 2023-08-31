RAWALPINDI – Nine soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in a suicide blast at a military convoy in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said late Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy and nine soldiers including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali embraced shahadat.

It said five armed forces personnel also suffered in the deadly attack.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched sanitization to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

ISPR said armed forces troops are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and order situations amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.