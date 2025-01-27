New Zealand relaxes visit visa requirements from January 2025

New Zealand has announced relaxing visitor visa requirements to allow tourists to work remotely while visiting the country.

New Zealand Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford and Tourism Minister Louise Upston revealed it in an official announcement.

“The change is part of the Government’s plan to unlock New Zealand’s potential by shifting the country onto a faster growth track,” Nicola Willis says.

“Tourism is New Zealand’s second largest export earner generating revenue of almost $11 billion and creating nearly 200,000 jobs.

“Making the country more attractive to ‘digital nomads’ – people who work remotely while travelling – will boost New Zealand’s attractiveness as a destination,” read official presser.

Erica Stanford said , “This is a brand-new market of tourist New Zealand can tap into. We want people to see our country as the ideal place to visit and work while they do it”.

What’s the Update on New Zealand Visit Visas

From today, visitor visas will allow people to work remotely for a foreign employer while they are holidaying here. Anyone who intends to work remotely for more than 90 days should look at possible tax implications.

Tourism Minister Louise Upston says digital nomad visas are becoming more common as ways of working become increasingly more digitised and flexible.

Compared to other kinds of visitors, international remote workers have the potential to spend more time and money in New Zealand, including during the shoulder season.

The change applies to all visitor visas, including tourists and people visiting family, as well as partners and guardians on longer-term visas.