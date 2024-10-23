AGL38.44▲ 0.37 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.64▲ 0.79 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL7.74▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC80.55▲ 0.19 (0.00%)FCCL29.54▲ 0.63 (0.02%)FFBL55.93▼ -1.11 (-0.02%)FFL9.11▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)HUBC105.36▲ 1.65 (0.02%)HUMNL14.06▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.23▲ 0.5 (0.13%)KOSM8.24▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP69.1▲ 0.81 (0.01%)OGDC166.97▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PAEL25.18▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL6.74▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)PPL130.17▲ 0.67 (0.01%)PRL23.72▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PTC15.66▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL61.24▲ 0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.13▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.8▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET15.16▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TRG44.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)UNITY25.54▲ 0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

CM Maryam visits house being built by loan under ‘Apni Chhat…Apna Ghar’ programme

Cm Maryam Visits House Being Built By Loan Under Apni Chhatapna Ghar Programme
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

“Alhamdulillah, the work of putting lanterns on the first house under ‘Apni Chhat. Apna Ghar’ Programme has started,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while visiting an under-construction house on a plot of Subiya Munir, a loan recipient under the Programme. She herself reached to inspect the house being built under her own home loan scheme in Kot Lakhpat Andron Pindi Rajput. She observed the lantern laying process on the 03 marla plot whose walls have been constructed.

Seeing Madam Chief Minister, Subiya Munir was overwhelmed with joy. She expressed her happiness and gratitude. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif hugged and congratulated Subiya Munir, whose daughters Tayyaba and Ayesha presented flowers to Madam Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presented Subiya Munir the second cheque of the loan instalment. She directed the authorities concerned to gift her essential household furniture too.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

PM for immediate relief aid to Palestine, Lebanon through land, aerial routes

  • Top News

Gandapur warns of consequences if senior most judge not appointed CJP

  • Top News

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 409 More Points

  • Top News

PTI decides against attending parliamentary committee meeting

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer