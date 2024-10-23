CM Maryam visits house being built by loan under ‘Apni Chhat…Apna Ghar’ programme

“Alhamdulillah, the work of putting lanterns on the first house under ‘Apni Chhat. Apna Ghar’ Programme has started,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while visiting an under-construction house on a plot of Subiya Munir, a loan recipient under the Programme. She herself reached to inspect the house being built under her own home loan scheme in Kot Lakhpat Andron Pindi Rajput. She observed the lantern laying process on the 03 marla plot whose walls have been constructed.

Seeing Madam Chief Minister, Subiya Munir was overwhelmed with joy. She expressed her happiness and gratitude. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif hugged and congratulated Subiya Munir, whose daughters Tayyaba and Ayesha presented flowers to Madam Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presented Subiya Munir the second cheque of the loan instalment. She directed the authorities concerned to gift her essential household furniture too.