Dirham to PKR exchange rate today – 23 October 2024

AED to PKR today – UAE Dirham’s buying rate in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs75.25 after shedding five paisas against rupee on Wednesday.

Similarly, the selling rate also dipped by five paisas to settle at Rs75.90 as compared to previous trading day’s close rate of Rs75.95.

AED to PKR Rate – 23 October 2024

Date Latest Exchange Rate CHANGE October 23, 2024 Rs75.25 -5paisas source: forex.pk

The currency code for UAE Dirhams is AED. It is subdivided into 100 fils.

How Much is 500 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

As of October 23, UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.25 in the open market. So, the 500 Dirham will be equal to Rs37,625 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.25 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,250 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of AED in Pakistan?

The rate of AED in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs75.25 on October 23, 2024.

Convert Dirham into Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UAE currency Dirham with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the AED into PKR.