Cm Maryam Nawaz Impresses With Fluent Arabic As She Welcomes Saudi Delegation

LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed Saudi-Pak Business Forum delegation upon their arrival in Lahore on Friday. Her fluent conversation in Arabic during the meeting captivated the guests and left everyone present deeply impressed.

Maryam Nawaz speaking Arabic

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف نے سعودی وفد سے روانی سے عربی میں گفتگو کر کے سب کو حیران کر دیا۔

یہ وہ صلاحیت ہے جس سے دنیا اب تک ناواقف تھی ۔۔ جلاوطنی کے ایّام میں سیکھا گیا علم آج سفارت کاری میں پاکستان کا وقار بڑھا رہا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/JNFwYIedzZ — Hassan Ayub Khan (@HassanAyub82) October 11, 2025

The delegation, led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pak Joint Business Council, received a grand reception at the Lahore airport. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally arrived at the airport to greet the visiting dignitaries and later held a detailed meeting with them to discuss avenues for enhanced bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

During the interaction, Maryam Nawaz expressed her heartfelt respect and admiration for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

She reiterated Pakistan’s strong and historic ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the shared vision for regional development and prosperity.

CM thanked Saudi Ambassador for providing essential household goods and relief supplies for the flood-affected families in Pakistan.

Officials from both sides expressed optimism that the Saudi-Pak Business Forum will pave the way for new trade partnerships and strengthen economic collaboration between the two brotherly nations.