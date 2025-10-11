Punjab launches Tax-Free Industrial Hub for Saudi Investors

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the establishment of a tax-free Special Saudi Industrial State in the region, offering unprecedented opportunities for Saudi investment across multiple sectors.

The announcement came during meeting in Lahore with a delegation led by Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud, Chairman of the Pakistan-Saudi Business Forum. The delegation was briefed in detail on the Punjab government’s major initiatives and public welfare projects. Saudi representatives appreciated Punjab’s development efforts and expressed interest in sectors including livestock, mining, infrastructure, meat, IT, and other industries.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz revealed that the Special Saudi Industrial State will provide a 10-year tax holiday, a 10-year income tax exemption, and a one-time customs duty exemption for Saudi investors. Additionally, a special fast-track system will be established at the CM Office to facilitate the setup and operations of the industrial state.

The delegation was also offered services for operating Mashaher and Muqaddasah metro train projects through the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the government’s “Zero Time to Start” policy for promoting investment and highlighted the historic defense cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a testament to their mutual commitment.

She called Punjab backbone of Pakistan’s economy, welcoming Saudi investment in sectors such as energy, agriculture, mining, tourism, and logistics. The CM added that Punjab’s youthful and skilled workforce is ready to partner with Saudi investors, while the province’s investment policy ensures “no delays, immediate delivery.”

Furthermore, CM Maryam proposed creation of joint working groups between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in priority sectors, with 30-, 60-, and 90-day action plans to strengthen practical cooperation. She also announced that Pakistan’s first Business Central District will be established in Lahore, making Pakistan the second country in the region to host such an initiative for Saudi investors.

Saudi Prince Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud praised Pakistan as a promising country for investment and said the delegation was in Pakistan not only for business opportunities but also to support their Pakistani brothers. He expressed gratitude for Lahore’s hospitality and recognized Pakistan as one of Saudi Arabia’s top three partner countries.