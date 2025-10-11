Class 11 Intermediate Result Bise Lahore 2025 Update

LAHORE – Intermediate Part (Class 11) Results of Bise Lahore and other Punjab boards will be announced next week, as over 2 lac students are excited.

Class 11 Results 2025

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has officially announced that the Intermediate Part One (11th grade) results across all boards in Punjab will be declared on Wednesday, October 15.

The results will be released simultaneously for all Punjab boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur.

Check Results Online via Official Website

The easiest way to view your results is through the Lahore Board’s official website: www.biselahore.com.

Visit the website.

Click on the Class 11 Results 2025 link.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Your result will appear on the screen, which you can download or print for future reference.

Get Results via SMS

Students who prefer to receive results on their mobile devices can do so by sending their roll number to 800291.

Open your SMS app.

Type your roll number and send it to 800291 .

You will receive your result in a reply message.

Inter Class 11 Gazette 2025

Lahore Board and other boards will share official gazette containing all Class 11 results.

Download the PDF from the official website .

Alternatively, students can visit the board office to obtain a hard copy of the gazette.

Over 200,000 students appeared in the Lahore Board’s 11th-grade annual examinations this year. Students can check their results via the official websites of the respective boards or through SMS services. The announcement is expected to be made at 10:00 AM.

Education authorities have urged students and parents to remain patient and avoid unofficial sources to prevent misinformation.