Advocate M. Arsalan Zafar

Lawmakers in the National Assembly passed the Acid and Fire Attack Prevention Bill 2025 on August 12, 2025.

Presented by PPP legislator Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, the Bill aims to prevent acid and fire-related violence, ensure swift justice and aid survivors’ rehabilitation. The Acid and Burn Crime Act 2025 criminalizes such attacks with strict penalties, guarantees free medical treatment, legal aid and rehabilitation and establishes oversight mechanisms to curb these heinous crimes.

The Act prescribes the death penalty if an attack results in death and up to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for causing injury or aiding the crime. Attempted at-tacks carry up to seven years in prison plus fines. All offences are non-bailable, non-compoundable and cognizable, underscoring the gravity of the crime. Investigations must conclude within 30 days and trials within 60 days through day-to-day hearings. Negligent investigators face up to two years’ imprisonment or fines. Witness protection measures are also introduced to prevent intimidation—a critical step toward fair trials.

A key provision is the formation of an Acid and Burn Crime Monitoring Board comprising government officials, medical professionals, lawyers, civil society and women representatives with a 33% quota. The board will monitor law enforcement, frame rehabilitation policies, conduct awareness campaigns and manage a victim support fund financed by the government, NGOs and donors. Financial and administrative measures include a federal fund for compensation, annual audits by the Auditor General and clear rules for implementation—ensuring accountability and transparency.

The Act closes legal loopholes in existing laws like PPC Sections 332 and 334 by precisely defining acid and burn attacks. Its non-compoundable provisions prevent out-of-court settlements that often deny victims justice. Fast-track justice through 30-day investigations and 60-day trials addresses Pakistan’s judicial backlog, exemplified by the 2012 Sialkot acid attack case that dragged on for seven years.

With its victim-centric approach, the Act provides free medical treatment, rehabilitation, interim financial relief, legal aid and witness protection—vital measures in a society where victims face lifelong trauma and intimidation. The case of Fakhra Younus, attacked in 2000 and denied justice until her suicide in 2012, exemplifies the consequences of legislative delay. Similarly, victims like Sonia Naz, whose family sold assets for treatment, could have benefited greatly from guaranteed free care and interim relief.

The Monitoring Board’s inclusion of women mirrors successful models such as Bangladesh’s Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF). Established in 1999, ASF has assisted over 3,500 survivors and helped pass the Acid Crime Prevention Act (2002) and Acid Control Act (2011). These laws regulated acid sales and imposed stricter penalties, raising conviction rates from under 5% before 2002 to around 30% in recent years. Bangladesh’s experience shows that comprehensive laws combined with awareness and regulation can drastically reduce such crimes—acid attacks there fell by 65% through advocacy.Despite its strengths, the Acid and Burn Crime Act 2025 applies only to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), excluding provinces like Punjab and Sindh, where most attacks occur. According to the Aurat Foundation (2023), over 1,200 cases were reported in Punjab and more than 300 in Sindh between 2014 and 2023. The Act’s limited jurisdiction and dependence on provincial adoption due to devolved powers risk uneven enforcement and reduced impact. Implementation challenges persist. Pakistan has few specialized burn treatment cen-tres, such as the Jinnah Burn & Reconstructive Surgery Centre in Lahore, the Burns Centre at Civil Hospital Karachi and the PIMS Burn Centre in Islamabad. Expanding these facilities, especially in rural areas, is essential. Cultural barriers and gender bias in courts also hinder justice. In the 2021 Anusha case, the family refused to pursue charges to “protect honour,” while in the 2019 Kasur case, the attacker was acquitted despite evidence—illustrating persistent social and judicial hurdles. Ensuring transparency in victim support programs is crucial to prevent corruption and mismanagement. Federal and provincial authorities must ensure that funds are properly utilized and audited annually. The law’s success depends on monitoring, awareness and coordination among institutions, civil society and media.

To effectively combat acid and burn crimes, provinces must adopt and enforce the Act nationwide. Federal funding should expand burn units in underserved areas and awareness campaigns involving media and religious leaders should combat stigma and promote rehabilitation. The Monitoring Board should publish annual reports on case progress and conviction rates to maintain accountability. The Acid and Burn Crime Act 2025 is a landmark initiative reflecting Pakistan’s resolve to protect citizens from one of the most brutal forms of violence. Yet laws alone cannot end acid attacks—they must be backed by effective enforcement, cultural change and sustained awareness. If implemented diligently and expanded nationwide, this Act can deter future attacks and transform survivor support—turning despair into hope and justice into reality.

As the Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) aptly stated, “Laws alone won’t end acid violence—but this Act is a torch in the dark for survivors.”

—The writer is LLB. Hons, UK